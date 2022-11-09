Missouri legalizes recreational marijuana and other election results

It was a very good election for Republicans in Missouri, where Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected by a double-digit margin to the U.S. Senate, and the state auditor election result means the GOP now holds every statewide office in the state.

But in Kansas, a different result with Democrats able to point to some significant victories, even with some at least one major race still too close to call.

Brian Ellison recaps election results on both sides of the state line with KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez and Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda.

