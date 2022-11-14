What happens next with legal weed in Missouri?

The passage of Amendment 3 last week paved the way for the legal sale and consumption of recreational marijuana in Missouri. But there also are all sorts of questions about the constitutional amendment itself and how its many provisions will now be carried out: How soon will you be able to shop for edibles or retail weed? And how soon will those convicted of marijuana use or possession see their criminal records cleared?

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske spoke with Jack Cardetti, spokesman for Legal MO 2022, to get some answers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.