Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
The Show Me State voted to legalize recreational marijuana. Here's how Missouri will transition to the retail sale of weed and expunge old convictions.
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana.
Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor.
John Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans, and who is eligible to have their criminal records expunged.
- Jack Cardetti, spokesman, Legal MO 2022