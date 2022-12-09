It's Trombone Christmas time

Tuba Christmas has been around in Kansas City since 1974, so Trombone Christmas is a bit of an upstart. But more than 100 trombone players are already signed up for the annual event. Organizers Will Biggs and Frank Perez spoke to 91.9 Classical KC’s Brooke Knoll about the upcoming event at Kansas City's iconic Union Station.

Ky Anderson was a successful working artist in New York, with solo exhibitions of her large-scale, abstract paintings around the country. But after a quarter-century of painting in cramped studio spaces, she’s back home in Kansas City with a bigger studio and bigger ambitions. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has this story.

