It's Trombone Christmas time

Published December 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Trombone players were feeling left out of Kansas City's popular "Tuba Christmas" event, so they began their own brassy tradition. Plus: After living in New York for 25 years, Kansas City artist Ky Anderson and her colorful, abstract paintings are coming back home.

Tuba Christmas has been around in Kansas City since 1974, so Trombone Christmas is a bit of an upstart. But more than 100 trombone players are already signed up for the annual event. Organizers Will Biggs and Frank Perez spoke to 91.9 Classical KC’s Brooke Knoll about the upcoming event at Kansas City's iconic Union Station.

Ky Anderson was a successful working artist in New York, with solo exhibitions of her large-scale, abstract paintings around the country. But after a quarter-century of painting in cramped studio spaces, she’s back home in Kansas City with a bigger studio and bigger ambitions. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has this story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)ChristmasMusicclassical musicArts & CultureArt
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
