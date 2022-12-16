For more than two years, a Kansas City activist group has held weekly demonstrations to honor people killed by the Kansas City Police Department. Now, Friday Night Protest has taken another step in advocating for victims of police violence. As KCUR’s Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports, they’ve built a police accountability group unlike any other.

A group of Kansas Citians traveled to this year’s World Cup in Qatar, with preparations in mind for the 2026 tournament. Kansas City will be one of 16 North American host cities for that tournament. But, as Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, anticipation for the world’s biggest single-sporting event goes well beyond local organizers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.