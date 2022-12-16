© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Friday Night Protest

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
It started as a weekly demonstration outside the KCPD headquarters, reciting the names of people killed by Kansas City police. Now KC LEAP is taking another step in advocating for accountability and the victims of police violence. Plus: What will it take for the city to host the World Cup in 2026?

For more than two years, a Kansas City activist group has held weekly demonstrations to honor people killed by the Kansas City Police Department. Now, Friday Night Protest has taken another step in advocating for victims of police violence. As KCUR’s Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports, they’ve built a police accountability group unlike any other.

A group of Kansas Citians traveled to this year’s World Cup in Qatar, with preparations in mind for the 2026 tournament. Kansas City will be one of 16 North American host cities for that tournament. But, as Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, anticipation for the world’s biggest single-sporting event goes well beyond local organizers.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Police shootingsprotestssportssoccerWorld Cup
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
