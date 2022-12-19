Gov. Laura Kelly faces another GOP supermajority

It’s never been easy for Laura Kelly. For four years as a Democratic governor in a state capitol where Republicans hold almost all the other levers of power, any success has necessarily involved pragmatism, compromise and patience.

With voters sending Kelly back to Topeka for a second term, what will be different — and what won't?

Kelly spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date about her hopes and plans for her next term as governor.

