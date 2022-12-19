Gov. Laura Kelly faces another GOP supermajority
With another four years secured, Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping to continue the policy work she began in her first term. But the state legislature's GOP supermajority may have other plans.
It’s never been easy for Laura Kelly. For four years as a Democratic governor in a state capitol where Republicans hold almost all the other levers of power, any success has necessarily involved pragmatism, compromise and patience.
With voters sending Kelly back to Topeka for a second term, what will be different — and what won't?
Kelly spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date about her hopes and plans for her next term as governor.
