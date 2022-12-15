Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly prepares to work with a GOP supermajority in 2023

After earning another term in office in November, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is getting ready to work across the aisle to pass items from her legislative agenda in 2023.

Kelly knew she had skeptics, but the Democratic governor says she always believed she could win a second term sticking to her governing-from-the-middle message.

"We made a lot of promises when we ran in 2018. We kept those promises — fully funding our schools, closing the Bank of KDOT, you know, we really did what we said we would do," said Kelly. "I felt like the people of Kansas recognize that and would reward me with a second term."

Kelly won the governor race with just a 2-point margin over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But Republicans continue to hold supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Kelly says she will "continue to operate as governor in the same way that I have the last four years."

The governor joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her agenda for the next legislative session, the Keystone Pipeline oil spill, a recent vote to preserve the Ogallala aquifer and more.

