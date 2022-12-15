© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly prepares to work with a GOP supermajority in 2023

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she will "continue to operate as governor in the same way that I have the last four years."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly won her re-election bid against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt last month. Now, she's looking ahead to the 2023 legislative session, where Republicans continue to hold all the power in the Kansas House and Senate.

After earning another term in office in November, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is getting ready to work across the aisle to pass items from her legislative agenda in 2023.

Kelly knew she had skeptics, but the Democratic governor says she always believed she could win a second term sticking to her governing-from-the-middle message.

"We made a lot of promises when we ran in 2018. We kept those promises — fully funding our schools, closing the Bank of KDOT, you know, we really did what we said we would do," said Kelly. "I felt like the people of Kansas recognize that and would reward me with a second term."

Kelly won the governor race with just a 2-point margin over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But Republicans continue to hold supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Kelly says she will "continue to operate as governor in the same way that I have the last four years."

The governor joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her agenda for the next legislative session, the Keystone Pipeline oil spill, a recent vote to preserve the Ogallala aquifer and more.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
