One man's battle against opioid addiction
Opioid overdoses spiked during the pandemic and recovering from addiction can take years and involve multiple relapses. One Kansas man explains how access to medical care has played a pivotal role on his path to recovery.
Kansas and Missouri have seen drug deaths skyrocket amid the opioid epidemic and the rise of fentanyl. Celia Llopis-Jepsen with the Kansas News Service spoke to one man — Tanner — about his ongoing fight with addiction and how medication has helped. We’re using his first name only to protect his identity.
