One man's battle against opioid addiction

Kansas and Missouri have seen drug deaths skyrocket amid the opioid epidemic and the rise of fentanyl. Celia Llopis-Jepsen with the Kansas News Service spoke to one man — Tanner — about his ongoing fight with addiction and how medication has helped. We’re using his first name only to protect his identity.

