Strawberry Hill forever

At one time, you had to know someone to get a loaf of povitica, the sweet bread Eastern Europeans brought to the United States. But as KCUR’s Laura Ziegler found, a bakery that started in the Croatian community of Strawberry Hill is sending the bread nationwide and trying to preserve Croatian culture.

Situated in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood, The Easy Inn is more than a cozy dive — it's the center of a community. The fact that it's decorated like "grandma's basement" is only a plus. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal and Allison Harris spent an evening at The Easy Inn, in the first installment of an occasional series about Kansas City's neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life.

