Strawberry Hill forever
An iconic bakery in Kansas City, Kansas, is still selling same sweet bread that the owners' great, great grandmother brought from Croatia at the turn of the last century. Plus: The Easy Inn on Strawberry Hill looks like your average neighborhood dive bar, but to its regular patrons, it's a refuge.
At one time, you had to know someone to get a loaf of povitica, the sweet bread Eastern Europeans brought to the United States. But as KCUR’s Laura Ziegler found, a bakery that started in the Croatian community of Strawberry Hill is sending the bread nationwide and trying to preserve Croatian culture.
Situated in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood, The Easy Inn is more than a cozy dive — it's the center of a community. The fact that it's decorated like "grandma's basement" is only a plus. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal and Allison Harris spent an evening at The Easy Inn, in the first installment of an occasional series about Kansas City's neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate