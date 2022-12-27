© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

What we learned from the health beat in 2022

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published December 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

With another year of the COVID-19 pandemic coming to a close, health and health care access are still on the minds of many people. This year also marked the fall of Roe v. Wade and a rise in respiratory illnesses. Kansas City Today has a collection of all the major health stories from throughout 2022.

This year saw an already exhausted medical workforce pushed even further with staffing shortages and a fall surge of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 filling up hospital beds across the country.

From the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade to the subsequent wave of abortion bans that swept the nation, some of 2022's biggest news stories have been centered around healthcare access.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with the Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon and KCUR health reporter Noah Taborda to talk about what we learned from a year of health stories.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now