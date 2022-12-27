What we learned from the health beat in 2022

This year saw an already exhausted medical workforce pushed even further with staffing shortages and a fall surge of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 filling up hospital beds across the country.

From the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade to the subsequent wave of abortion bans that swept the nation, some of 2022's biggest news stories have been centered around healthcare access.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with the Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon and KCUR health reporter Noah Taborda to talk about what we learned from a year of health stories.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.