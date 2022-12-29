What we learned from housing stories in 2022
In 2022, hundreds of refugees made their way to Kansas City with hopes of finding help. This year also saw tenants in housing court receive much-needed assistance with their legal representation. We'll take a look at the biggest housing stories of 2022.
The lack of affordable housing is a problem across the country. In 2022, Kansas City employed many tactics to address the situation locally. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Celisa Calacal and Carlos Moreno about the biggest housing stories from 2022 and what they expect to come in 2023.
