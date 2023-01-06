A trove of Japanese antiques returns home from Kansas City

When the daughter of an American missionary returned from Japan in 1923, she brought along some of her cherished possessions. After 100 years, her collection has returned to the Japanese school where she grew up. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato has won three Grammys so far, and the opera star has just been nominated for a fourth for her latest album, “Eden.” DiDonato says the album is a meditation on the natural world. 91.9 Classical KC’s Brooke Knoll spoke with the opera singer in April before a local performance of “Eden” with the Harriman-Jewell series.

