
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

A trove of Japanese antiques returns home from Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

After a century, a collection of Japanese antiques has made its way from Kansas City back to a Christian girl’s school in Yokohama, Japan. Plus: Kansas native and opera star Joyce DiDonato is up for her fourth Grammy Award.

When the daughter of an American missionary returned from Japan in 1923, she brought along some of her cherished possessions. After 100 years, her collection has returned to the Japanese school where she grew up. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato has won three Grammys so far, and the opera star has just been nominated for a fourth for her latest album, “Eden.” DiDonato says the album is a meditation on the natural world. 91.9 Classical KC’s Brooke Knoll spoke with the opera singer in April before a local performance of “Eden” with the Harriman-Jewell series.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today Arts & CultureculturehistoryArtoperaGrammysperformance art
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
