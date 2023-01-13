© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

One secret to the Kansas City Chiefs' recent success

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

At only 5-foot-9, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is considered undersized for the NFL. But the football veteran has helped propel the team through this year’s grueling, 17-game season. Plus: Meet the "Decaf Boys" who have eaten breakfast together at a Lee's Summit diner every day for more than a decade.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been huge in his five years as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starter, but going into this year’s NFL playoffs there’s a less-heralded player to watch. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR about the big impact Jerick McKinnon is making on the team.

A gaggle of retirees, military vets and ex-bikers gather at the Neighborhood Café in Lee’s Summit every morning. The men often skip the cinnamon rolls and say they mostly come for the camaraderie — plus the never-ending supply of decaffeinated coffee. Reporter Carlos Moreno introduces us to the "Decaf Boys," as part of KCUR's occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood joints and the customers who bring them to life.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
