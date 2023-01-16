The long struggle for civil rights in Kansas City

Despite considerable progress made since the lifetime of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fight for civil rights and racial equity is far from finished. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke on Up To Date with folk singer Danny Cox and civil rights activist Al Brooks about MLK's legacy and the current landscape of social justice.

