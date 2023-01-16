© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The long struggle for civil rights in Kansas City

By Brian Ellison,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 16, 2023
How is the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. living on in Kansas City? We hear from two Kansas City activists about their experiences living through the Civil Rights Movement and how they think the country and this city are doing in the long struggle for justice.

Despite considerable progress made since the lifetime of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fight for civil rights and racial equity is far from finished. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke on Up To Date with folk singer Danny Cox and civil rights activist Al Brooks about MLK's legacy and the current landscape of social justice.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Alvin Brooks, Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights, Kansas City
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
