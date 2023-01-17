© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Should Kansas City tax legal weed and Airbnbs?

By Laura Ziegler,
Byron J. Love
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansas City residents will head to the polls in April to elect the mayor and city council, but voters will also decide whether to implement new taxes on recreational marijuana and short-term rentals, like Airbnb.

It’s the start of a new year for city government and one of the first major orders of business is to set the ballot for the next municipal election in April. Kansas City’s entire city council, along with the mayor, will be up for election. But two other major issues — including a new sales tax on recreational marijuana and a tax aimed at short-term rentals, like Airbnb — will also be decided by voters. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas about how that additional revenue might be spent.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Electionsrecreational marijuanashort-term rentalstaxes
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios.
