Should Kansas City tax legal weed and Airbnbs?

It’s the start of a new year for city government and one of the first major orders of business is to set the ballot for the next municipal election in April. Kansas City’s entire city council, along with the mayor, will be up for election. But two other major issues — including a new sales tax on recreational marijuana and a tax aimed at short-term rentals, like Airbnb — will also be decided by voters. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas about how that additional revenue might be spent.

