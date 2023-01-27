Fake credentials and stolen money

Before his death in 2022, Lee Brown worked as the controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, overseeing the finances of a hugely influential agency. In a lawsuit filed last week, the EDC is now accusing Brown of stealing $3 million from his employer and lying about basic facts like his work history and his

family. Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom has the details.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to decide who goes to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the fifth straight year the game is played at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s an NFL record, and as KCUR's Greg Echlin

explains, it’s a windfall for Kansas City businesses.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.