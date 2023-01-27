© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Fake credentials and stolen money

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

A new lawsuit accuses the former leader at one of Kansas City's major economic development agencies of lying about his credentials and wiring himself millions of dollars. Plus, the AFC Championship game is back in Kansas City for the fifth year in a row — and business is booming.

Before his death in 2022, Lee Brown worked as the controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, overseeing the finances of a hugely influential agency. In a lawsuit filed last week, the EDC is now accusing Brown of stealing $3 million from his employer and lying about basic facts like his work history and his
family. Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom has the details.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to decide who goes to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the fifth straight year the game is played at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s an NFL record, and as KCUR's Greg Echlin
explains, it’s a windfall for Kansas City businesses.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City ChiefsNFLfootballEconomic Development Corporation of Kansas Cityfraud
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
