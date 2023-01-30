Anti-LGBTQ bills in the Missouri legislature

Bills that seek to limit the participation of transgender girls and women in school sports and ban gender-affirming health care for minors have been taking up much of the air in Jefferson City lately. Other Republican bills have far-reaching ramifications on the art of drag shows in Missouri.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Tori Schafer, deputy director of policy and campaign at the ACLU of Missouri, about the legality and consequence of these bills.

