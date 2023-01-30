© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Anti-LGBTQ bills in the Missouri legislature

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri Republicans have proposed more anti-LGBTQ bills than any other state legislature in the country, from banning drag shows to restricting transgender kids from participating in school sports. The ACLU of Missouri says these bills are an attack on freedom of speech.

Bills that seek to limit the participation of transgender girls and women in school sports and ban gender-affirming health care for minors have been taking up much of the air in Jefferson City lately. Other Republican bills have far-reaching ramifications on the art of drag shows in Missouri.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Tori Schafer, deputy director of policy and campaign at the ACLU of Missouri, about the legality and consequence of these bills.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

