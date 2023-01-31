When Independence destroyed a Black neighborhood

There's plenty to do at McCoy Park, located in Independence, Missouri, across from the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum. But most visitors don’t know that beneath their feet lies the debris from hundreds of homes — all that’s left of a once-vibrant Black neighborhood destroyed by urban renewal. As KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, former residents of The Neck don’t want their stories to be forgotten.

