How Kansas City is helping to make doomsday weapons

America is in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. The Kansas City National Security Campus runs 24/7 making 80% of the non-nuclear parts for nuclear weapons, and as Frank Morris reports, it needs to run faster.

Many states across the Midwest have lost more than 50% of their original wetlands. And that number could grow, depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a controversial case to define the Waters of the United States. Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk’s Juan Pablo Ramirez-Franco reports.

