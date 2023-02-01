© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

How Kansas City is helping to make doomsday weapons

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

A plant on the southern edge of Kansas City is deeply involved in remaking the warheads that stock the U.S. nuclear arsenal, and it's expanding rapidly. Plus: A U.S. Supreme Court case could end some federal protections for wetlands, threatening both water and wildlife.

America is in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. The Kansas City National Security Campus runs 24/7 making 80% of the non-nuclear parts for nuclear weapons, and as Frank Morris reports, it needs to run faster.

Many states across the Midwest have lost more than 50% of their original wetlands. And that number could grow, depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a controversial case to define the Waters of the United States. Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk’s Juan Pablo Ramirez-Franco reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez

Nomin Ujiyediin
Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
