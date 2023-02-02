© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri may be about to execute an innocent man

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri is set to carry out its second execution of 2023 next week. Despite his 2004 conviction, Leonard Taylor has insisted he is innocent in the quadruple murder. His attorneys are hoping for a stay of execution.

Leonard Taylor was convicted in 2004 for the murder of his girlfriend and her three children in a St. Louis suburb. But Taylor has always maintained his innocence, claiming he was halfway across the country at the time of the murders. With his execution set for Feb. 7, Taylor and his attorneys are fighting against the clock.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Katie Moore about Taylor's claims of innocence and who has the power to postpone his execution.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
