Missouri may be about to execute an innocent man

Leonard Taylor was convicted in 2004 for the murder of his girlfriend and her three children in a St. Louis suburb. But Taylor has always maintained his innocence, claiming he was halfway across the country at the time of the murders. With his execution set for Feb. 7, Taylor and his attorneys are fighting against the clock.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Katie Moore about Taylor's claims of innocence and who has the power to postpone his execution.

