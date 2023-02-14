© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Stolen Kias and Hyundais

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

Across the country, the number of stolen Kias and Hyundais has skyrocketed, but nowhere more so than in Missouri. Police say social media is partly to blame.

Thousands of Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Missouri last year. Officials blame the spike on a social media trend. The problem is so bad that two major insurance companies have stopped writing new policies for Kias and Hyundais built before 2023. KCUR reporter Sam Zeff joined Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss why this is happening and what it means for Kia and Hyundai owners going forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today carsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)auto industrykcpd
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content