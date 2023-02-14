Stolen Kias and Hyundais

Thousands of Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Missouri last year. Officials blame the spike on a social media trend. The problem is so bad that two major insurance companies have stopped writing new policies for Kias and Hyundais built before 2023. KCUR reporter Sam Zeff joined Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss why this is happening and what it means for Kia and Hyundai owners going forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate