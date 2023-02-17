© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The mystery of the landfill that doesn't exist

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Surrounding cities have voiced opposition to a possible landfill in southeast Kansas City, Missouri. But the city continues to claim there are no plans for such a project. Plus: An Overland Park game café has become a home and hangout for "three generations of nerds."

A handful of cities have already passed legislation to stall a possible landfill in southeast Kansas City, saying it could hurt economic development. Kansas City officials have said they've yet to be approached about the project, but Missouri representatives say an application could be filed soon. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Chris Fortune about this project's future.

Tabletop Game and Hobby in Overland Park has provided a meeting place for board game enthusiasts both new and old for 30 years. KCUR's Zach Perez reports on the regulars who keep coming back.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

