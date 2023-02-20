Inside a Kansas anti-abortion 'crisis pregnancy center'

Kansas lawmakers can’t ban abortion — voters gave a resounding "no" to that last year. So some legislators want to funnel more taxpayer money into anti-abortion counseling centers, or “crisis pregnancy centers.” Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service visited one of those centers in south-central Kansas.

