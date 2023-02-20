© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Inside a Kansas anti-abortion 'crisis pregnancy center'

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Some Republican lawmakers in Kansas want to give millions of taxpayer dollars to crisis pregnancy centers, controversial clinics that try to discourage women from getting abortions. Critics say they're dangerous and misleading people at their most vulnerable.

Kansas lawmakers can’t ban abortion — voters gave a resounding "no" to that last year. So some legislators want to funnel more taxpayer money into anti-abortion counseling centers, or “crisis pregnancy centers.” Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service visited one of those centers in south-central Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
