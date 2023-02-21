Missouri may kick a lot of people off Medicaid soon

A record 1.4 million people are enrolled in Missouri’s Medicaid program — the government-funded health insurance for disabled and low-income people and families. That’s in part because the state has been barred from kicking anyone out of the program during the coronavirus pandemic. But that provision ends this spring. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem reports some are worried that as the state starts to review patients, people who need coverage will lose their insurance.

Across the Midwest and Great Plains, mesonets — a funny word for statewide weather monitoring networks — record data for farmers, researchers and emergency responders. But as Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports, funding for many state mesonets is on shaky ground.

