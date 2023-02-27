A tax rate as flat as Kansas

A flat income tax championed by Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson passed in the Senate last week, 22-17. Supporters say the state can afford it, but opponents say it could cause a financial disaster — and mostly benefit the richest of Kansans.

Host Brain Ellison talked with Sherman Smith of the Kansas Reflector to learn what this will mean for Kansans, and how likely it is to become law.

