Hazara refugees make a new life in Kansas City

Qasim Rahimi was once a freelance journalist and a spokesperson for Afghanistan's environmental protection agency. He was forced to leave those jobs and his home behind when the Taliban took control of the country in June 2021. Rahimi is a member of the Hazara, an ethnic minority group that has faced violent persecution at the hands of the Taliban for decades.

Rahimi has since settled in the Kansas City metro along with about 60 Hazara families. On KCUR's Up To Date, Rahimi speaks about his family's experience leaving Afghanistan for Kansas City and the genocide he says is happening against his people.

