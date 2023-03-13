© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's at stake in Kansas City's 2023 election?

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

Kansas City's municipal elections are coming up on April 4, with three ballot questions and three dozen candidates up for a vote. The election will determine the direction of the city for years to come.

All 12 Kansas City Council seats and the mayor’s office will be up for election in the April 4, 2023, primary, along with several ballot questions on new taxes. Host Brian Ellison sat down to talk with KCUR reporters Celisa Calacal and Lynn Horsley to learn about who residents will be voting for, and what this election will mean for Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison . It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
