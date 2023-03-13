What's at stake in Kansas City's 2023 election?

All 12 Kansas City Council seats and the mayor’s office will be up for election in the April 4, 2023, primary, along with several ballot questions on new taxes. Host Brian Ellison sat down to talk with KCUR reporters Celisa Calacal and Lynn Horsley to learn about who residents will be voting for, and what this election will mean for Kansas City.

