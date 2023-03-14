© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri and Kansas lawmakers want to limit who can buy farmland

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
There’s a push in Missouri, Kansas and Washington, D.C., to restrict foreign ownership of farmland, and growing tensions between the U.S. and China are a big reason why. Plus: States like Kansas and Missouri put a hard cap on the amounts that juries can award in non-economic damages for medical malpractice cases, but who does that actually help?

Tense relations between China and the U.S. are trickling down into agriculture and more scrutiny into who owns farmland. It became a hot topic after the U.S. Air Force determined that a proposed Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota would be a significant national security threat. Now there are proposals restricting foreign ownership of farmland making their way through Congress and many state legislatures, including Missouri and Kansas. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

The health care industry has long supported medical malpractice laws that put a hard cap on how much a jury can award for non-economic damages. Most Midwest states like Kansas and Missouri have laws that cap these damages, which are awarded for things like pain and suffering. But as Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom, some worry about the impact on people seeking justice for medical errors.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

