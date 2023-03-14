Missouri and Kansas lawmakers want to limit who can buy farmland

Tense relations between China and the U.S. are trickling down into agriculture and more scrutiny into who owns farmland. It became a hot topic after the U.S. Air Force determined that a proposed Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota would be a significant national security threat. Now there are proposals restricting foreign ownership of farmland making their way through Congress and many state legislatures, including Missouri and Kansas. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

The health care industry has long supported medical malpractice laws that put a hard cap on how much a jury can award for non-economic damages. Most Midwest states like Kansas and Missouri have laws that cap these damages, which are awarded for things like pain and suffering. But as Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom, some worry about the impact on people seeking justice for medical errors.

