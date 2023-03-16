© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas foster care is failing high-needs kids

By Laura Ziegler,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

Young people with intellectual disabilities often get placed in foster care because their challenges are more than their families can handle. Kansas lawmakers and foster agencies hope they can help keep some of those kids in their original homes. Plus: Teachers at Kansas City Public Schools will soon be paid the highest starting salaries in the region.

Dozens of Kansas kids enter foster care each year not because of abuse or neglect, but because their developmental disabilities and conditions like autism are more than their family can handle. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports the issue has persisted for years.

Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the country, making it hard for school districts across the state to attract and retain teachers. Last month, Kansas City Public Schools became the latest in the area to raise salaries when it approved the highest starting pay scale in the metro. KCUR editor Madeline Fox sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to learn about new raises in teacher pay across Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

