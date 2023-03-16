Kansas foster care is failing high-needs kids

Dozens of Kansas kids enter foster care each year not because of abuse or neglect, but because their developmental disabilities and conditions like autism are more than their family can handle. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports the issue has persisted for years.

Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the country, making it hard for school districts across the state to attract and retain teachers. Last month, Kansas City Public Schools became the latest in the area to raise salaries when it approved the highest starting pay scale in the metro. KCUR editor Madeline Fox sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to learn about new raises in teacher pay across Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate