Flying into Kansas for an abortion

Increasingly restrictive abortion laws in many states have sent women traveling in search of procedures and pills they can no longer legally get at home. Many head to Kansas, where abortion remains legal although restricted, by car and by bus — and now, thanks to a new volunteer pilot organization based in Illinois, by small plane. Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon speaks to the volunteer pilots making these trips a little easier.

A new study shows that the use of cover crops by Midwest farmers has tripled in the last 10 years. Despite this good news, cover crops still account for just a small fraction of farmland acreage. Harvest Public Media's Jonathan Ahl spoke with farmers who hope that number will get even bigger.

