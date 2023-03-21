© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Flying into Kansas for an abortion

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion rights groups have been resorting to increasingly scrappy tactics in their quest to keep abortion accessible across the country. Thanks to volunteer pilots, some are flying into Kansas by plane. Plus: Midwest farmers have tripled their use of cover crops, and a new farm bill might make them even more popular.

Increasingly restrictive abortion laws in many states have sent women traveling in search of procedures and pills they can no longer legally get at home. Many head to Kansas, where abortion remains legal although restricted, by car and by bus — and now, thanks to a new volunteer pilot organization based in Illinois, by small plane. Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon speaks to the volunteer pilots making these trips a little easier.

A new study shows that the use of cover crops by Midwest farmers has tripled in the last 10 years. Despite this good news, cover crops still account for just a small fraction of farmland acreage. Harvest Public Media's Jonathan Ahl spoke with farmers who hope that number will get even bigger.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today agricultureFarm BillClimate Changesoil healthAbortion pillabortionRoe v. Wade
