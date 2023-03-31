© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Your favorite 'Hamilton' actor is from Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

Lee's Summit graduate Bryson Bruce got his start performing in musicals and plays in the Kansas City area. Now he's a touring cast member in one of the most popular musicals of our time.

Understudies wear a lot of hats, but that's especially true for someone like Bryson Bruce. For the last five years, the graduate of Lee's Summit West High School and the University of Missouri has been an understudy for many major roles in the touring company of "Hamilton."

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Bruce about his love for acting, and what it's like touring in one of the most popular musicals ever.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Arts & CultureBroadwaymusicalperforming arts
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content