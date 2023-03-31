Your favorite 'Hamilton' actor is from Kansas City

Understudies wear a lot of hats, but that's especially true for someone like Bryson Bruce. For the last five years, the graduate of Lee's Summit West High School and the University of Missouri has been an understudy for many major roles in the touring company of "Hamilton."

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Bruce about his love for acting, and what it's like touring in one of the most popular musicals ever.

