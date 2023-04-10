© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

How Missouri lawmakers want to change education

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Education issues that gained steam during the pandemic — how race and LGBTQ topics are handled in schools, and what role parents and the government should have in their child’s education — are now reaching a head in the Missouri legislature.

Education policy is one of state government’s most important responsibilities. And funding, especially for K-12 schools, represents an enormous portion of Missouri’s state budget. This year, education issues from teacher pay to school choice to transgender issues to school libraries have all been on the House and Senate floors … even the sports betting debate is part of the conversation.

To try to make sense of it all, KCUR’s Jodi Fortino and St. Louis Public Radio’s Kate Grumke joined KCUR’s Madeline Fox to talk about the latest from Jefferson City.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri School Board AssociationEducation fundingMissouri SenateMissouri governmentJefferson City
Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
