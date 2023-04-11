© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How Kansas lawmakers want to change education

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas lawmakers have considered sending more state tax dollars to private schools, passed restrictions on transgender athletes and debated pay raises for teachers — and the session isn't done yet.

Education issues have had an unusually prominent role in this year’s Kansas legislative session. Lawmakers have considered a wide range of measures that could have major impacts on schools for years to come — like "school choice" and the rights of parents, as well as who can play on what sports teams.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Suzanne Perez, who covers education for the Kansas News Service, about what the Legislature has done so far, and what remains to be done.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Education fundingtransgender athletesschool fundingKansas News ServiceKansas HouseLaura Kelly
