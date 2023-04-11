How Kansas lawmakers want to change education

Education issues have had an unusually prominent role in this year’s Kansas legislative session. Lawmakers have considered a wide range of measures that could have major impacts on schools for years to come — like "school choice" and the rights of parents, as well as who can play on what sports teams.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Suzanne Perez, who covers education for the Kansas News Service, about what the Legislature has done so far, and what remains to be done.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.