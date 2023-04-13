© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Meal debt is soaring in Midwest schools after free lunch programs stop

By Luke X. Martin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

After the end of pandemic-era free school meals, kids in Midwest states are eating fewer lunches and meal debt is rising. Plus: After decades of inaction from Kansas leaders over the Ogallala Aquifer drying up, the state's approach to water conservation might finally be shifting.

School lunch was free for all public school students during the pandemic but, last fall, students had to begin paying again, and families that qualified had to sign up for free or reduced cafeteria meals. Since then, school districts in the Midwest say fewer kids are eating lunch and meal debt is soaring. Kate Grumke reports for Harvest Public Media on how state and federal officials are responding.

Water levels in the Ogallala Aquifer continue to plummet — farming irrigation swallows more than 2 billion gallons of groundwater a day. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports that, after decades of little action on the issue, Kansas might be shifting toward a more committed, and perhaps even mandatory, approach to saving the Ogallala.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

