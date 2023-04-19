© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Protesters demand justice for Ralph Yarl

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

Protestors gathered in downtown Kansas City yesterday to show their support for Ralph Yarl, the Black teen shot last week when he accidentally went to the wrong house. The accused shooter, Andrew D. Lester, was arrested but released on bond. Plus: How have Mayor Quinton Lucas’ promises matched up to the reality of his first term?

Hundreds of protesters rallied in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City in support of Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot twice when he rang the doorbell of the wrong house last week trying to pick up his brothers. The shooter, Andrew Lester, turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday afternoon and subsequently bailed himself out. He's charged with felony assault and armed criminal action. But protesters say those charges aren't sufficient — and they continue to question why law enforcement took so long to arrest him.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is wrapping up his first term and is all but guaranteed to win another. He made a lot of promises to voters during his first campaign. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal checks in on whether he delivered.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
