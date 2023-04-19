Protesters demand justice for Ralph Yarl

Hundreds of protesters rallied in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City in support of Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot twice when he rang the doorbell of the wrong house last week trying to pick up his brothers. The shooter, Andrew Lester, turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday afternoon and subsequently bailed himself out. He's charged with felony assault and armed criminal action. But protesters say those charges aren't sufficient — and they continue to question why law enforcement took so long to arrest him.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is wrapping up his first term and is all but guaranteed to win another. He made a lot of promises to voters during his first campaign. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal checks in on whether he delivered.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

