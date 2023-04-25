What happens when Kansas City kids lose free school lunches

During the pandemic, school districts could offer free meals to all students, regardless of their income. Now that schools are charging for lunches again, many Kansas City area families are coming up short, and as KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports, school lunch debt is soaring.

Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. As Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, the subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers, but solutions are hard to find.

