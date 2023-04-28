© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Abortions are spiking in Kansas

By Laura Ziegler,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
As post-Roe abortion bans swept the United States, legal abortions dropped nationwide — but not in Kansas. Plus: how new rules in Kansas are making it even more difficult for patients to get life-saving liver transplants.

Legal abortions are down across the United States. But some states where the procedure is protected, like Kansas and Illinois, are seeing increases. The Midwest Newsroom's Farah Yousry explains how the shifting abortion landscape is driving numbers down as patients and providers navigate new challenges.

Liver transplants save lives, but there aren't nearly enough organs to go around. Now, thanks to a new change in how livers are distributed, Kansans are at a particular disadvantage. The Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon highlights how the new rules have sparked debate about the inequities present at every step of the transplant process.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
