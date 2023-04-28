Abortions are spiking in Kansas

Legal abortions are down across the United States. But some states where the procedure is protected, like Kansas and Illinois, are seeing increases. The Midwest Newsroom's Farah Yousry explains how the shifting abortion landscape is driving numbers down as patients and providers navigate new challenges.

Liver transplants save lives, but there aren't nearly enough organs to go around. Now, thanks to a new change in how livers are distributed, Kansans are at a particular disadvantage. The Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon highlights how the new rules have sparked debate about the inequities present at every step of the transplant process.

