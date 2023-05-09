When the health care system fails Kansas City women

The Kansas City metro area can be a tough place to give birth. Rates of death or close calls for mothers after giving birth are high, and between 2012 and 2016, 662 babies died. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports how some Kansas City groups are trying to improve birth outcomes, especially for Black and brown babies and their parents.

Rural hospitals are struggling everywhere, but nowhere is the situation more urgent than in Kansas. According to the most recent data, 80% of the state’s 104 rural hospitals are losing money. More than half could be on the brink of closure. Jim McLean of the Kansas News Service has the story of one of those hospitals and the hard choices that the people who depend on it are making to keep it open.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate