© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Why Overland Park needs more diverse trees

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

Cities in Kansas and Missouri are finding that they often have too many of the same kind of trees, making them extra vulnerable to pests and diseases. Plus: Three companies in the Midwest want to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and store it underground, but that idea worries some landowners.

Houses sell for more money in neighborhoods with big, leafy canopies. So pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. Kansas and Missouri communities are now hedging their arboreal bets. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Three companies are proposing pipelines across the Midwest to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plant, pipe it and then store it underground. The plan is to inject the CO2 deep into rock formations under Illinois and North Dakota. Harvest Public Media’s Sarah Nardi reports on why geologists say the two states are ideal for carbon storage, and why some landowners are pushing back.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas News Serviceenvironmentenvironmentalismcarbon dioxide pipelinestreesbiodiversity
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now