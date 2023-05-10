Why Overland Park needs more diverse trees

Houses sell for more money in neighborhoods with big, leafy canopies. So pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. Kansas and Missouri communities are now hedging their arboreal bets. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Three companies are proposing pipelines across the Midwest to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plant, pipe it and then store it underground. The plan is to inject the CO2 deep into rock formations under Illinois and North Dakota. Harvest Public Media’s Sarah Nardi reports on why geologists say the two states are ideal for carbon storage, and why some landowners are pushing back.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate