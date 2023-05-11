© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Does a fetus count as an employee? Missouri says so

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
When a Missouri Department of Transportation employee and her unborn son were killed in the course of her job, her family sued for wrongful death — but the state argued they're shielded from liability because her fetus counts as an employee. The case has brought renewed attention to Missouri's fetal personhood laws since the end of Roe v. Wade.

After the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, Missouri became one of the first states to pass a law declaring that fetuses are people and allowing them legal protections. Now, that law is at the center of a lawsuit regarding the death of Kaitlyn Anderson, who died in 2021 while six months pregnant.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin talked with KFF Health News reporter Bram Sable-Smith about that case and fetal personhood laws around the U.S., and their impact on pregnant people after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
