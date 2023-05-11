Does a fetus count as an employee? Missouri says so

After the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, Missouri became one of the first states to pass a law declaring that fetuses are people and allowing them legal protections. Now, that law is at the center of a lawsuit regarding the death of Kaitlyn Anderson, who died in 2021 while six months pregnant.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin talked with KFF Health News reporter Bram Sable-Smith about that case and fetal personhood laws around the U.S., and their impact on pregnant people after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate