Is Kansas City fast-tracking drastic election changes?

Without much fanfare, Kansas City’s nine-member Charter Review Commission has been discussing changes that could make it harder to recall officials, challenge City Council votes and propose citizen initiatives. Before May 18, the commission must decide which measures to recommend to the Kansas City Council for a vote.

Host Brian Ellison talked with Kansas City Beacon Reporter Josh Merchant about why the commission is in such a rush this year, and what changes are expected to take place.

