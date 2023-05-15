© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Is Kansas City fast-tracking drastic election changes?

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

Kansas City reviews its city charter once a decade — a process that usually takes months. But this time the commission only has five weeks to consider major changes to the democratic process — including raising the bar for ballot initiatives and canceling general elections if one candidate wins a high enough portion of the primary vote.

Without much fanfare, Kansas City’s nine-member Charter Review Commission has been discussing changes that could make it harder to recall officials, challenge City Council votes and propose citizen initiatives. Before May 18, the commission must decide which measures to recommend to the Kansas City Council for a vote.

Host Brian Ellison talked with Kansas City Beacon Reporter Josh Merchant about why the commission is in such a rush this year, and what changes are expected to take place.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

