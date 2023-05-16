© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Tenants are fed up with poor housing conditions in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
At an affordable housing apartment complex near Kansas City's sport stadiums, tenants have lived through uninhabitable conditions for years. Plus: Real estate company VineBrook Homes is snatching up homes around the Midwest and in Kansas City at a rapid pace, but tenants are crying foul.

Tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Kansas City have lived in uninhabitable conditions for years. Now, they’re taking action. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal takes us there.

A company called VineBrook Homes has bought about 27,000 single family homes in the Midwest and South since late 2018. These houses are, or soon become, rentals. Now VineBrook is moving into the Kansas City metro. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports, VineBrook has a poor record with tenants and has even been sued by one city.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
