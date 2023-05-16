Tenants are fed up with poor housing conditions in Kansas City

Tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Kansas City have lived in uninhabitable conditions for years. Now, they’re taking action. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal takes us there.

A company called VineBrook Homes has bought about 27,000 single family homes in the Midwest and South since late 2018. These houses are, or soon become, rentals. Now VineBrook is moving into the Kansas City metro. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports, VineBrook has a poor record with tenants and has even been sued by one city.

