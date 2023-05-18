Kansas City's lowrider culture

Around five decades ago, Mexican American lowrider culture made its way from the West Coast to Kansas City’s Westside. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports the art form now includes shops, builders and riders from all backgrounds.

This month, the federal government let the COVID national emergency declaration expire after three years, but that doesn't mean that the virus is completely gone. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem talked with St. Louis University health law professor Rob Gatter about how the end of the emergency could affect patients' health.

