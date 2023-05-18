© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City's lowrider culture

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Lowrider culture in Kansas City began as a strictly Mexican American thing, but founders of the scene say the subculture has grown more and more diverse. Plus: What the end of the coronavirus public emergency means for Missouri patients.

Around five decades ago, Mexican American lowrider culture made its way from the West Coast to Kansas City’s Westside. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports the art form now includes shops, builders and riders from all backgrounds.

This month, the federal government let the COVID national emergency declaration expire after three years, but that doesn't mean that the virus is completely gone. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem talked with St. Louis University health law professor Rob Gatter about how the end of the emergency could affect patients' health.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today low-rider carsMexican AmericanLatinosRace and CultureCOVID-19Coronavirus
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
