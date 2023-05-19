© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is broadcasting at lower power as tower crews perform maintenance. As a result, listeners in outlying areas may have limited reception. Streaming remains unaffected.
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Where will Kansas City's trash go?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

Whispers of a new landfill in south Kansas City have sparked a fierce opposition campaign from nearby cities and residents. But the controversy also renewed interest in where this rapidly growing city will store its waste in the years to come. Plus: A Kansas City woodworker is creating chess boards based on his hometown's iconic skyline.

Debates surrounding a potential landfill south of Kansas City have taken place from City Hall to Jefferson City. Despite widespread opposition, many agree that a new landfill may be needed sooner than once thought. KCUR's Chris Fortune reports on the state of waste in Kansas City.

A Kansas City hobbyist has been making wooden chess sets based on the iconic architecture of his hometown. With his sights set on KC, the Liberty Memorial and the Power and Light building will soon be moving across the chess board. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on these iconic miniature buildings.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

