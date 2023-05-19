Where will Kansas City's trash go?

Debates surrounding a potential landfill south of Kansas City have taken place from City Hall to Jefferson City. Despite widespread opposition, many agree that a new landfill may be needed sooner than once thought. KCUR's Chris Fortune reports on the state of waste in Kansas City.

A Kansas City hobbyist has been making wooden chess sets based on the iconic architecture of his hometown. With his sights set on KC, the Liberty Memorial and the Power and Light building will soon be moving across the chess board. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on these iconic miniature buildings.

