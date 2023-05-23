Why these young Kansas Citians are arming themselves

As guns become the number one cause of death for Gen Z, some younger residents of the Kansas City metro say they’re losing trust in the ability of elected officials and law enforcement to keep them safe. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, some believe the only way to feel protected is by being armed themselves.

2023 is the International Year of Millets, at least according to the United Nations. Millets are a type of small grain mostly grown in parts of Asia and Africa, and part of the UN’s interest is that millets are nutritious, good for diversifying global foods, and drought-resistant. That last quality could make them useful for U.S. farmers, especially as the Midwest and other parts of the country face deepening drought. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

