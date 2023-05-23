© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Why these young Kansas Citians are arming themselves

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Some young Kansas Citians say they’re losing trust in the ability of elected officials and law enforcement to keep them safe from groups they believe want to do them harm. So they're turning to gun ownership. Plus: Why an ancient grain could help Midwest farmers survive climate change.

As guns become the number one cause of death for Gen Z, some younger residents of the Kansas City metro say they’re losing trust in the ability of elected officials and law enforcement to keep them safe. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, some believe the only way to feel protected is by being armed themselves.

2023 is the International Year of Millets, at least according to the United Nations. Millets are a type of small grain mostly grown in parts of Asia and Africa, and part of the UN’s interest is that millets are nutritious, good for diversifying global foods, and drought-resistant. That last quality could make them useful for U.S. farmers, especially as the Midwest and other parts of the country face deepening drought. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
