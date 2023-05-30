© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

What you need to know about Missouri's 'burdensome' new library rules

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Missouri libraries could lose state funding if they don’t follow new rules regarding what materials children can check out. But librarians say the rules are a huge burden — and have encouraged hostile behavior from the public.

The Missouri secretary of state’s new rules for libraries are in effect starting today. Among other requirements, libraries are banned from purchasing material that’s “pornographic for minors” and from letting minors borrow materials without their parents’ permission. If they don’t comply, libraries risk losing state funding.

Kimberly Moeller is the president-elect of the Missouri Library Association. She told Nomin Ujiyediin that librarians see the new rules as redundant, burdensome and a form of censorship.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today librariesMid-Continent Public LibrarycensorshipLGBTQtransgender
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now