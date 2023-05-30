What you need to know about Missouri's 'burdensome' new library rules

The Missouri secretary of state’s new rules for libraries are in effect starting today. Among other requirements, libraries are banned from purchasing material that’s “pornographic for minors” and from letting minors borrow materials without their parents’ permission. If they don’t comply, libraries risk losing state funding.

Kimberly Moeller is the president-elect of the Missouri Library Association. She told Nomin Ujiyediin that librarians see the new rules as redundant, burdensome and a form of censorship.

