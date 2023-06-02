Is KC Pet Project leaving dangerous dogs on the streets?

On a single day in April, a pair of stray dogs roaming the streets in northeast Kansas City attacked three separate people, including one child. KC Pet Project, which took over the city's Animal Services division in December 2020, wasn't able to get in touch with the dogs' owner until 24 hours later.

In the two years that KC Pet Project has been at the helm of Kansas City's animal control, the number of citations for things like dangerous dogs and failing to spay or neuter pets has dropped by 46%. The organization says that's evidence their education-first approach is working. But animal rescue groups worry the city should not have outsourced animal control.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR's Sam Zeff about why some people in Kansas City are worried about KC Pet Project's contract with the city.

