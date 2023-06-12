© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A really, really early look at Missouri's 2024 elections

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Josh Hawley is nearing the end of his first term in the U.S. Senate, and Missouri Democrats are already jumping in the race to challenge him — although they'll have a difficult time winning a statewide contest. There's also a highly contested GOP field developing for Missouri governor, with Gov. Mike Parson not up for re-election.

Last week, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell joined Lucas Kunce in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, with hopes of taking on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are two of the biggest names looking to step up to the governor's mansion.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum on where the 2024 races stand.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today ElectionsMissouri elections 2024votingMissouri GovernorMissouri Senatepolitics
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content