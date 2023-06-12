A really, really early look at Missouri's 2024 elections

Last week, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell joined Lucas Kunce in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, with hopes of taking on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are two of the biggest names looking to step up to the governor's mansion.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum on where the 2024 races stand.

