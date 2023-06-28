© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Should Missouri lower the voting age to 16?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas City teenager is leading a push to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in city council and school board elections. DJ Yearwood says it would make voting a habit from an earlier age and create a "civic transition into adulthood."

Should 16-year-olds have a say in how their cities and schools are run? Kansas City teenager DJ Yearwood is the campaign director of Vote16MO, an initiative to lower the voting age in municipal and school board elections in Missouri. He says these kinds of local, nonpartisan elections give young people a unique opportunity to make change before they are asked to vote in national races dominated by the two major political parties. The group wants to get a measure on the ballot by November 2024.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Yearwood on Up To Date to learn more about what he hopes to accomplish.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today votingvoting rightsActivismJay AshcroftTeenagerseducation
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
