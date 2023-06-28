Should Missouri lower the voting age to 16?

Should 16-year-olds have a say in how their cities and schools are run? Kansas City teenager DJ Yearwood is the campaign director of Vote16MO, an initiative to lower the voting age in municipal and school board elections in Missouri. He says these kinds of local, nonpartisan elections give young people a unique opportunity to make change before they are asked to vote in national races dominated by the two major political parties. The group wants to get a measure on the ballot by November 2024.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Yearwood on Up To Date to learn more about what he hopes to accomplish.

