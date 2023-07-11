SleazyWorld Go goes from Kansas City to the national stage

Joseph Isaac, who raps under the name SleazyWorld Go, overcame his own obstacles to become the most popular artist from Kansas City in years. Bill Brownlee has the story.

Trauma surgeons and ER doctors often see the worst of Kansas City’s rising rate of gun violence. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, many of them are also working to inform communities about this public health crisis and prepare the next generation of physicians to treat its victims.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate