© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is broadcasting at low power. You can still stream anytime at KCUR.org
Kansas City Today

SleazyWorld Go goes from Kansas City to the national stage

By Laura Ziegler,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

SleazyWorld Go, who calls Kansas City home, is one of hip-hop’s most exciting new voices. His songs about the city's epidemic of violence earned him a spot in XXL Magazine's Freshman Class of 2023. Plus: Kansas City physicians are preparing medical students for the inevitability of gun trauma.

Joseph Isaac, who raps under the name SleazyWorld Go, overcame his own obstacles to become the most popular artist from Kansas City in years. Bill Brownlee has the story.

Trauma surgeons and ER doctors often see the worst of Kansas City’s rising rate of gun violence. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, many of them are also working to inform communities about this public health crisis and prepare the next generation of physicians to treat its victims.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Podcasthip hopMusicgun violenceguns
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now